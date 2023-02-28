Nov. 17, 1958 - Feb. 25, 2023

MATTOON — Gerald Joseph Stanford, 64, of Mattoon, IL, entered the Kingdom of Heaven surrounded by his loving family on February 25, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 3, 2023, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday evening at the chapel. Burial will be in the Humboldt Cemetery.

Memorials in his honor may be made to the Charleston Baptist Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Gerald was born in Normal, IL, on November 17, 1958, to Elmer Glen Stanford and Lula Belle (Eblin) Stanford.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Dee Stanford (Mattoon); children: James Stanford (Mattoon), Kim and Elmer Miller (Arthur), and Mark Stanford (South Carolina); grandchildren: Emma and Jase Miller (Arthur); father, Elmer Stanford (Arthur); and siblings: Carl and Sherry Stanford (Newman), Charles Stanford (Mattoon), and Candy Stanford (Arthur). Gerald was preceded by his mother Lula Belle Stanford; nephew, Jacob Stanford; an infant sister; grandparents, Walter and Versie Stanford, Sarah Wisner, and Carl Eblin.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for his family.