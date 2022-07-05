May 6, 1943 - July 3, 2022

CLAY CITY — Gerald Ray "Rich" Colclasure, 79, of Clay City, IL, passed away peacefully with his partner, Rita Caywood, by his side on July 3, 2022. Gerald was born on May 6, 1943, to Clyde and Lola Colclasure in Clay City.

Rich is predeceased by his son, Matthew Ashley Colclasure; his parents Clyde and Lola Colclasure; and his siblings: Bernice "Doc," Buren "Buck," Ivan "Ike," Mary Bell, Charles, Tom, and Jack.

Left to cherish his memory are his partner, Rita Caywood; three daughters: Angela Reap and her husband Mark Reap and their children: Katie and Aiden; Leigha Colclasure and her husband Richard White and their daughter Eleanor; Jill Colclasure; and his siblings: Betty Jane Cooper and Melvin Vernon "Jiggs" Colclasure; along with nieces, nephews and the extensive family he treasured.

After graduating from Clay City High School, Rich followed in the footsteps of five of his older brothers and joined the Armed Services. Serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War, Rich proudly worked on the B-52 bomber missile systems at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota.

Rich was a natural storyteller, spending countless hours sitting around the kitchen table and sharing his tales. Common subjects for his stories included dogs, stock cars, mechanical engineering, and the service. He built on the skills he learned in the service to open his own business, Rich's Garage, in Mattoon, IL. He was a hard worker and often took late night calls to work on semi-trucks stranded on the highway.

He was at heart a homebody, loving his dogs, garden, and home. He and Rita returned to Clay City in 2007, resurrecting the house and land in which he grew up and making it their home.

His ashes will be interred at Oak Mound Cemetery in Xenia, IL, next to his mother and father.

A memorial ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations to honor Rich are suggested to the Clay City/Sailor Springs American Legion Post 230, and these will be accepted through the funeral home.

