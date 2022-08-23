Oct. 11, 1939 - Aug. 12, 2022

MATTOON — Gerry Burton Gosnell, age 82, of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, August 12, 2022 at his residence.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints with Brother Daniel Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home.

Gerry was born on October 11, 1939 in Jasper County, IL, the son of Calvin Gosnell and Avanelle (Burton) Gosnell. He married Wilma (Chessher) on November 10, 1965. She preceded him in death in 1990.

Survivors include his children: Patty (Shawn) Carver of Kennewick, WA, Shane (Julie) Gosnell of Mattoon, IL, Christian (Jessica) Gosnell of Louisville, KY, Amanda (Adam) Thompson of Trilla, IL, and Joshua Gosnell of Quincy, IL; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; siblings: Terry (Diana) Gosnell of FL and Jana Gilmore of Rose Hill, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Gerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 25 years, Wilma; his parents; sister, Janelle Walker; brothers, Steve Gosnell, Mike Gosnell, and Doug Gosnell; son-in-law, Jamie Perry; and great-grandchild, Brynlie Rae Carver.

Gerry served proudly and honorably in the United States Army. Gerry was a lifelong resident of Illinois, residing in Niantic, Decatur, Springfield, and Baylis before moving to Mattoon. Gerry worked as a truck driver before dedicating his career to the railroad; he retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Gerry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-Day Saints, since 1975, where he spent many years dedicated to service in the church. Gerry and Wilma were sealed in the Washington, DC Temple in October of 1976.

He was a simple, good 'ole farm boy who enjoyed hunting and fishing, teasing and pushing people's buttons, showing up unannounced to surprise his family with drop-in visits, and establishing McDonald's breakfast clubs across the country. Gerry was also a fighter, who fought his way through two battles with cancer. Most importantly, Gerry loved spending time with his family; his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joys of his life. He will be greatly missed.

