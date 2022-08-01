Oct. 13, 1941 - July 31, 2022

CHARLESTON — Gertrude "Gertie" Ann Bolen, age 80 of Charleston, IL passed away at 7:45 PM, Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston, IL surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 12:00 PM, August 4, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Pastor Brad Brown will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Gertie was born on October 13, 1941, in Mattoon, IL to the late Ward Devoy and Leona Gertrude (Henderson) Jenkins. She married Harold L. Bolen on August 31, 1960, in Mattoon, IL; he preceded her in death on February 6, 2022. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia "Pat" Wallace and husband Dave of Tavares, FL; one son, Harold E. "Jake" Bolen and wife Paula of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren, Ryan Wallace and wife Lindsey, Danielle Laue, Emily Prasun and husband Tanner; eight great-grandchildren: Gavin, BrookLynn, and Anabelle Wallace, Joshua Brown, Timothy Drake, Livingston Laue, Knox and Sawyer Prasun; She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles "Bud" Jenkins; and one sister, Edith Carter.

Gertie was employed by General Electric in Mattoon, IL in the quality control department for many years until her retirement in 1996. After her retirement, Gertie and Harold's hobby for skeet and trap shooting became a passion for both. She was a proud member of National Rifle Association (NRA), Round Grove Sportsman Club, and Edgar County Sportsman Club. They ran the Windsor Gun Club for numerous years and traveled across the United States to participate at various competitions. It was known amongst many that Gertie was the sharpshooter between she and Harold, but their love for each other was unmatched.

She was a woman of great work ethic, strength, and truly an inspiration to many. Gertie adored her family, especially her grandchildren. A constant fixture at every event, Gertie was always present in the lives of her loved ones. While her presence may be gone, her memory will be everlasting.

Memorials in Gertie's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.comitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with her loved ones.