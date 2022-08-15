Nov. 13, 1944 - Aug. 9, 2022

NORTH PORT, Florida — Gilbert Swain, 77, of North Port, FL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 9, 2022. Gil was born to the late Orvill and Clarice (Maxedon) Swain in Mattoon, IL on November 13, 1944.

Gil spent his childhood in Windsor, IL and graduated from Windsor High School in 1962. He attended and graduated from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS with a degree in English.

Gil proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Tank Commander (including tours in Vietnam and the DMZ in Korea) from 1968 to 1971. He then served in the National Guard 1971 to 1974.

Gil met his wife, Ona Lee Mullins, in 1964 while visiting his aunt and uncle who lived in Ona Lee's hometown of Blytheville, AR. They were married on November 25, 1966.

Gil then began his career in Printing and worked for several printing companies throughout the Midwest and East Coast for the next 35 years until he and Ona Lee retired to the Heron Creek Golf and CC community in North Port, FL in 2005. Gil was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather as well as a proud Army Veteran who loved his country fiercely.

Gil was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2011 as a result of his exposure to Agent Orange while serving our country. Gil faced this diagnosis head-on and lived his life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed.

Gil was preceded in death by his parents Orvill and Clarice Swain, his father-in-law and mother-in-law U.W. and Flora Lee Mullins, his brothers-in-law U.W. Mullins, Jr. and Michael Klein. Gil is survived by his wife Ona Lee; his sister Pamela Klein of Sun Lakes, AZ; his sister-in-law Lisa Mullins of Searcy, AR; his children: Gilbert (Angie) Swain, Jr. of Coral Springs, FL, Grant (Kris) Swain of Valrico, FL, Rachel (Hector) Gonzalez of St. Louis, MO; his grandchildren: Josh, Logyn, Jerrica, Lunden, Katlyn, Nathyn; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held in his honor in the Fall. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Disabled Veteran's National Foundation.