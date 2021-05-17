MATTOON — Gladine Jane Carter, age 86, of Mattoon passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the funeral home.

Gladine was born on July 24, 1934 in Sorento, Illinois the daughter of Walton and Lola Mae (Coleman) Bown. She married Robert Carter on June 7, 1956 in Bond County, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 11 2009.

Survivors include her sons: Kenneth (Luann) Carter of Farmington, NY, Steven Carter of Mattoon, IL and Scott (Nancy) Carter of Mattoon, IL; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Gladine was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn son, Burton Charles Carter; great-grandson, Joshua Ryan Schneider; and sister, Charlotte Upton.