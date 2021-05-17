MATTOON — Gladine Jane Carter, age 86, of Mattoon passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021 at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021 at the funeral home.
Gladine was born on July 24, 1934 in Sorento, Illinois the daughter of Walton and Lola Mae (Coleman) Bown. She married Robert Carter on June 7, 1956 in Bond County, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 11 2009.
Survivors include her sons: Kenneth (Luann) Carter of Farmington, NY, Steven Carter of Mattoon, IL and Scott (Nancy) Carter of Mattoon, IL; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Gladine was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn son, Burton Charles Carter; great-grandson, Joshua Ryan Schneider; and sister, Charlotte Upton.
Gladine graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Education from Eastern Illinois University. She taught for the Armstrong Center for 19 years before retirement. Gladine was an active member of the East Side Nazarene Church where she taught Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed spending all the time she could with her family. Gladine will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Camp New Hope. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.