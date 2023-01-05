July 23, 1926 - Jan. 4, 2023

MATTOON — Gladys Sanders, age 96, of Mattoon, passed away at 7:24 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living, Neoga.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home with granddaughter, Tawnya Fairchild officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.

Gladys was born on July 23, 1926 in Humboldt, IL, the daughter of Kenneth and Eva Olive (Wright) Hilligoss.

Survivors include her son, Durwin (Marge) Sanders of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Tawnya Fairchild, Renee Epperson, Nathan Rebelsky, Devany Krukewitt, Kelli Rebelsky, Amanda Torrez, Nichole Greer, Jeff Gordon, Jamie Gordon, Kari Cox, Gabriel Sanders, Nicholas Sanders and Neil Sanders; 31 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Gladys was preceded in death by her daughters: Doris Lloyd, Donna Rebelsky, Diane Brooks and Drusilla Gordon-Brandon; four grandsons: Matthew Rebelsky, Michael Gordon, Fred Sutton and R.J. Greer; brothers: Robert, Paul, Les and Herman Hilligoss; and twin sister, Louise Helm.

Gladys enjoyed fishing and baking pies. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Gladys will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the family. The funds will be used to purchase a memorial bench that will be displayed at the Fellowship Center in Mattoon where she lived for over 30 years.

