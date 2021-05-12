CHARLESTON — Glenda Arlene Burnett, age 81, of Charleston and formerly of Madison, Illinois, was called home to the Father on Monday, May 10, 2021 while at Hilltop Skilled Nursing.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. A Graveside Service, honoring and celebrating her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at New Robinson Cemetery in Robinson, Illinois. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Glenda was born June 12, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Henry Alfred and Nelda Mae (Rossman) Morgan. She was a 1957 graduate of Madison Senior High School. Her marriage to Robert Ray Burnett on March 3, 1968 in Madison, Illinois was a union that would last for nearly 31 years. Her beloved Robert preceded her in death in January of 1999.