CHARLESTON — Glenda Arlene Burnett, age 81, of Charleston and formerly of Madison, Illinois, was called home to the Father on Monday, May 10, 2021 while at Hilltop Skilled Nursing.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. A Graveside Service, honoring and celebrating her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. at New Robinson Cemetery in Robinson, Illinois. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Glenda was born June 12, 1939 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Henry Alfred and Nelda Mae (Rossman) Morgan. She was a 1957 graduate of Madison Senior High School. Her marriage to Robert Ray Burnett on March 3, 1968 in Madison, Illinois was a union that would last for nearly 31 years. Her beloved Robert preceded her in death in January of 1999.
She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Nelda Dunlap and her husband, Ralph of Charleston; two granddaughters: Amber Dunlap of Sullivan, Illinois and Kathleen Dunlap of Charleston; four brothers: Howard Morgan, David Morgan, Joseph Morgan and Harold Leroy Morgan; four sisters: Debra Adams, Sandra Deuser, Beverly Unger, Vicky Russell; two brothers-in-law: Richard Burnett and Russell Burnett; two sisters-in-law: Rose Hahne and Betty Pekara; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Veronica Wickham.
Glenda was a life-long homemaker who was devoted to her family.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Glenda's complete obituary and to leave condolences for her family.
