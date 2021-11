MATTOON — Glenda Hanson, age 70, died peacefully at home in Mattoon, IL, among her family on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Glenda was born in Hillsboro, IL, to Annabelle Harvey and Denver Traylor.

Glenda is survived and remembered with love by her husband Ron, three sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

