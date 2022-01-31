NEOGA — Glenice Claire (Becker) Gibson, age 98, of Neoga passed away at 6:18 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Copper Creek Cottages Memory Care of Mattoon.

Memorial services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Glenice was born on November 9, 1923 in Fox River Grove, IL, the daughter of George Opatrny and Edwinnie (Weaver) Becker and step-daughter of Albert Becker. She married Dr. William Gibson on December 28, 1942. He preceded her in death in March of 1986.

Survivors include her children: Sharon (Richard) Seppa, William L. (Vicki) Gibson, and Christine (Bruce) Claybaugh; grandchildren: William C. "Cully" (Jayme) Gibson, Hannah Claybaugh, and Ellie (Travis) Haskett; and great-grandchildren: Milo (Tabitha), Gus, and Vincent Gibson, and Rocco and Asa Haskett.

Glenice was also preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Donna Sherman.

Glenice was raised and married in Springfield, IL. She and her husband "Doc" Gibson moved to Mattoon in 1958 and eventually relocated their home on Lake Mattoon where they welcomed multiple generations of family and their friends. Glenice loved to cook, raised beautiful flowers, was an accomplished seamstress and collected yarn to knit something for everyone. A widow for many years, she was dedicated to the welfare of her family to the end of her long life.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to a charity of the donor's choice.