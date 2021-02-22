Glenn H. Pieper

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL with Rev. E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL.

Glenn was born on January 18, 1934, in Strasburg, IL, the son of William Carl and Louise Marie (Mueller) Pieper. He graduated from Strasburg High School in the Class of 1952. Glenn married Phyllis Anne Evans on September 3, 1955 in Strasburg, IL. He worked as a foreman for Kuehne Manufacturing Company in Mattoon, IL and later transferred with the company to Michigan City, IN. In 1968, Glenn and his family moved back to Strasburg to farm the family land. He farmed and also worked for Lenders/Kraft in Mattoon, IL until his retirement. Glenn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg where he was a life member of the Men's Club. Glenn was also a member of the Strasburg Lions Club and enjoyed officiating basketball games for more than 25 years. He was an avid fan of the Illini Basketball Team and the St. Louis Cardinals.