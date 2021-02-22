STRASBURG — Glenn H. Pieper, 87, of Strasburg, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg, IL with Rev. E. Wade Helmkamp officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the church. Burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL.
Glenn was born on January 18, 1934, in Strasburg, IL, the son of William Carl and Louise Marie (Mueller) Pieper. He graduated from Strasburg High School in the Class of 1952. Glenn married Phyllis Anne Evans on September 3, 1955 in Strasburg, IL. He worked as a foreman for Kuehne Manufacturing Company in Mattoon, IL and later transferred with the company to Michigan City, IN. In 1968, Glenn and his family moved back to Strasburg to farm the family land. He farmed and also worked for Lenders/Kraft in Mattoon, IL until his retirement. Glenn was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg where he was a life member of the Men's Club. Glenn was also a member of the Strasburg Lions Club and enjoyed officiating basketball games for more than 25 years. He was an avid fan of the Illini Basketball Team and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Glenn is survived by his three sons: Steve (Jean) Pieper of Stewardson, IL, Sid Pieper of Chillicothe, IL, and Shawn (Summer) Pieper of Grandview, TX; sister, Martha Galenski of Clayton, IN; five grandchildren: Katie (Luke) Miller, Sara (Jessie) Ahrens, Kyle (Melissa) Pieper, Kelsey Pieper, and Braxton Pieper; and one great grandson, Rhett Ahrens.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis on July 29, 2019; and brother, Carl Pieper.
Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.