May 6, 1946 - April 23, 2022
EFFINGHAM — Glenna Kay Groves, 75, of Effingham, IL, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Effingham, IL.
She was born May 6, 1946, in Paradise Township, Coles County, IL, the daughter of Rev. Glen E and Vera B. (Phelps) Groves. Kay was employed at Crawford Shoe Company in Mattoon, IL, a secretary for World Gospel Mission in Marion, IN, and a Care Giver in Effingham, IL.
She is survived by her brother, Donald Groves (Ida Mae) of Mattoon, IL; sisters: Marilyn Spencer (Delbert) of Trilla, IL, and Carol Blankenship of Effingham, IL; seven nieces and eight nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Nina Ewing and Patricia Spencer; brothers-in-law: Roger Ewing, Harrison Blankenship and Donald Spencer.
Memorials are suggested to the World Gospel Mission, 3783 East, State Road 18, Marion, IN, 46952.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Zion Hill United Methodist Church Paradise Township, Coles County, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time, Saturday, April 30, 2022, also in the church. Burial will be in the Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Township, Coles County, IL.
The Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.
