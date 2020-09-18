 Skip to main content
Gloria Gin Ken
Gloria Gin Ken

MATTOON – Gloria Gin Ken, 96, Mattoon, died March 29, 2020.

Private Graveside Services at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

