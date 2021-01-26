WINDSOR — Gloria J. Helton, 76, of Windsor, IL passed away at 9:35 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Gloria was born on July 13, 1944, in East Chicago, the daughter of Raymond and Beatrice (Storm) Sheaks. She was a 1962 graduate of Windsor High School.

Gloria and Noel Helton were united in holy matrimony on June 10, 1962 at the Windsor Christian Church and were blessed with 58 years of marriage. She was a member of the Ash Grove Christian Church where she served as the church librarian and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the National Rifle Association. Gloria was a kind, caring and compassionate person who was always willing to lift a hand by volunteering and helping with charity work.

Surviving is her husband, Noel Helton of Windsor; two sons: Jeff (Tina) Helton of Corinth, TX and Bryan (Laura) Helton of McKinney, TX; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and sister, Nancy (Andy) Liming of Findlay.

Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Darrell.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Gloria's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.