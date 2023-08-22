May 10, 1934 - July 14, 2023

MATTOON — Gordon Dean Schlundt, age 89, of Mattoon, passed away at 10:29 p.m., July 14, 2023, at the Arthur Home, in Arthur, surrounded by his family.

There will be no service at this time.

Evergreen Cremation Services assisted the family.

Gordon was born May 10, 1934, in Michigan City, IN, the son of Linder and Christine (Reichman) Schlundt.

Survivors include one daughter, Cynthia D. (Dan) Lindsey of Arthur, IL; three grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and one brother. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, one brother, and three nephews.

Gordon graduated from the University of Indiana. He worked in retail sales, and bookkeeping most of his life, and retired in 1996, from Rural King Supply after many years of employment.

Gordon was know for his keen sense of humor, his passion for poetry, short stories, painting, and cooking.

He was an avid bowler, and a Chicago Cubs fan.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his family.