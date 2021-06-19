KANSAS — Gordon Eugene Penrod, 77, of Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence.

Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Please log in to keep reading.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ashmore Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Kansas. Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Ashmore Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Ashmore Baptist Church.