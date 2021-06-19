 Skip to main content
Gordon Eugene Penrod

KANSAS — Gordon Eugene Penrod, 77, of Kansas, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence.

Services are 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Ashmore Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Kansas. Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Ashmore Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Ashmore Baptist Church.

Complete obituary, additional information, and online condolences at www.TempletonFuneralHome.com.

