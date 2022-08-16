Dec. 1, 1933 - Aug. 15, 2022

HUMBOLDT — Grace Mae Daily, age 88, of Humboldt, passed away at 12:22 a.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Cooks Mills with her son, Reverend Brian Daily officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Grace Mae was born on December 1, 1933, in Wayne County, the daughter of Keelin Grant "K.G." and Grace Pearl (Metcalf) Bruce. She married Everett L. Daily on December 19, 1953, in her parents' home.

Survivors include her husband, Everett L. Daily of Humboldt, IL; two sons: Bruce Daily and wife Jonelle of Mattoon, IL, Brian Daily and wife Jan of Arcadia, IN; grandchildren: Rachel Daily of Los Angeles, CA, Elizabeth Daily of Chicago, IL, and Sarah Daily of Las Vegas, NV. Grace Mae was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, R.D. Bruce.

Grace Mae became a member of Salem Freewill Baptist Church, Wayne City, IL, in her younger years, and after marriage, became an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, Humboldt, IL, and a member of the Women's Missionary Society. She was a graduate of Lockyear Business College of Evansville, IN, and served as secretary at Mt. Vernon Car Manufacturing Company. After marriage, she directed her life to farming and family. She helped drive tractors, haul grain and do field work, all while raising a family. She loved flowers, cooking and writing cards and letters and her phone conversations with friends and family.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14447 Cooks Mills Road, Humboldt, IL, 61931.

