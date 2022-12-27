Sept. 30, 1922 - Dec. 26, 2022

CHARLESTON — Grace Strong, 100, of Charleston, IL, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL. Visitation will held from 11:00 AM until time of service at the chapel. Burial will be in the Mound Cemetery. Memorials in her honor may be made to the Brookstone Estates Activity Fund and left at the visitation//service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Grace was born September 30, 1922, in Humboldt, IL, the daughter of Louis William and Florence Louise (Berry) Orndoff. She married Thomas "Bill" Strong on July 27, 1947, in Humboldt, IL, and he preceded her in death on. She is survived by her son, Tom (Shelia) Strong of Greenville, IL; two grandchildren: Todd (Ami) Strong, and Tammy (Brandon) Strong Bell; and four great-grandchildren: Tyler Larson, Reece Bell, Luke Bell, and Peyton Strong. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Timothy Strong; and two brothers: Phillip and William Orndoff.

Grace was a member of the Christian Church in Humboldt and loved to volunteer at the Charleston Hospital. She had a passion for golf and bowling, and was on the team, "The Wonders," for many years. Her most cherished time was spent with family.

