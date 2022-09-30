1928-2022

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Grace Thielemann, age 94, died September 12, 2022. At the time of her death, she resided in The St. Paul Senior Living Community in Nashville, TN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don. She is survived by her four children; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Grace was born in Milwaukee, WI in 1928. She met her husband Don at Northwestern University and they married in 1950. She taught kindergarten until her children arrived.

In 1980 Don was transferred with Sears to Charleston, IL which would be home for the next 30 years. During this time Don died after a massive stroke.

Grace was very involved with Saint Charles Catholic Church and in 2016 was named the "Woman of Distinction" for her parish. She also loved working at the church rummage sales where she acted as a "personal shopper". She was also involved in PEO and DAR. She loved reading and walking but most of all she loved entertaining her friends.

Her parties always included Dominos, card games and lots of laughs. Charleston was truly her home. In 2016 Grace moved to Cincinnati to be closer to her two daughters and then in 2021, Grace and her daughter Carey moved to Nashville, TN where Don, Paulette and Judy were living. Grace and her three oldest children all lived less than one mile from one another so her last 18 months were very happy ones (her youngest, Rick lives in FL).

Grace's kind spirit, joy of life and sunny personality will be dearly missed by all that knew her. A private funeral mass was held September 30, 2022. Condolences can be expressed at: www.compassioncremations.com.