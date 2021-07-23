MATTOON — Greyson Isaiah Alan Mingus, 5 months, of Mattoon passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Massengill officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Schilling Funeral Home on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the procession to Resthaven at 1:20 p.m.

Greyson was born on February 10, 2021 in Mattoon the son of Caleb Mitchell and Laney Mingus.

Survivors include his parents; grandparents, Abby Mingus, Jeff Mingus (Sky), Ashley Mitchell (Justin), Jeremy and Megan Butler; great-grandparents, Lewis and Sonya Mitchell, Carol Dyer and Angie and Gary Barnes; aunts, Ti Ti Emma, Chelsie, Katherine and Jada'May; uncle, John; several other aunts and uncles; and special friend, Owen Butler.

Greyson was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Kay and Larry Mingus and Edward Pierce; and great-uncle, Dusty.

Even in his short life, Greyson brought joy to everyone around him. Greyson especially enjoyed bright colors and loved watching Cocomelon.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family to assist with funeral expenses. Additional donations will be given to the American SIDS Institute. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.