CHARLESTON — H. Gene McFarland of Charleston, Illinois, died peacefully at home on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in the presence of his daughter, sister-in-law, two nieces and a close friend.

A Graveside Service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City, Illinois, at a later time with Reverend Tom Corum officiating. It is requested that memorial gifts in his honor be made to E.I.U. Foundation - Dolly J. and H. Gene McFarland Scholarship, or to Wesley United Methodist Church where Gene was a member and attended church regularly. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, Illinois 61920.

Gene was born on December 8, 1929, in Carbondale, Illinois, and was the only child of the late Henry Onis McFarland and Jessie Roberts McFarland.

He is survived by a daughter, Jeanna McFarland; a son, Lynn McFarland and wife, Paula; two granddaughters: Kelsey Danae McFarland and husband, Nicholas Dudley and Caitlin Brianne McFarland; sister-in-law, Linda Lattuada Williams of Herrin, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Dolly J. (Perrine) McFarland, and a sister-in-law, Betty Samuel of Southern Illinois.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Gene's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.