NEOGA — Hannah Marie Watson-Reano, 27, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 9:05 AM, Friday August 28, 2020.
Memorials are suggested to the family C/O Richard Watson, 654 Co. Rd. 1000 N Neoga, Illinois 62447.
As per Hannah's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.