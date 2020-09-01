 Skip to main content
Hannah Marie Watson-Reano
Hannah Marie Watson-Reano

Hannah Marie Watson-Reano

NEOGA — Hannah Marie Watson-Reano, 27, of Neoga, Illinois passed away at 9:05 AM, Friday August 28, 2020.

Memorials are suggested to the family C/O Richard Watson, 654 Co. Rd. 1000 N Neoga, Illinois 62447.

As per Hannah's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.

