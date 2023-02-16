CHARLESTON — Harold "Hal" D. Nordin, 87, of Charleston, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his home, surrounded by family.

His funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home, with Reverend Ken Hoover officiating. Private burial will follow in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.