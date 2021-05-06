MATTOON — Harold Lee Tays, 81 of Mattoon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325.

Harold was born in Chicago Heights, IL, the son of the late Leander and Mary (Meyer) Tays. The family later moved to their farm homestead in Sigel, IL. On November 18, 1961, Harold married the love of his life, Lettie Stewart in Mattoon, IL. He is survived by his loving wife, Lettie Tays; numerous nieces and nephews; and his in-laws: Bob Stewart and wife Audrey, Larry Stewart and wife Judy, Jerry Stewart and wife Pam, and Carolyn Stewart. He is preceded in death by his two sisters: Geraldine Overbeck and Marie Niemerg.