SARASOTA, Florida - Harold Roger Manuel was born December 5, 1933, in Mattoon, IL, to Harold Hardy and Eleanor Ashworth Manuel. He was a graduate of Mattoon High School, where he starred in basketball and baseball. He earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in Education at Eastern Illinois University, Charleston, IL.

He married Doradene 'D.D.' Diefenthaler on June 10, 1956. As newlyweds they lived in Herzogenaurach, Germany, where Roger was assigned to the 6th U.S. Army Security Agency field station and D.D. taught at the base's elementary school.

Roger taught physical education, health and drivers education, and coached many sports, at Aledo High School, Granite City High School, and Glenbard West and South High Schools, all in Illinois. He taught a total of 31 years, retiring in 1989. In retirement he served as assistant track coach for his son at Glenbard North High School.

Roger was active in the Illinois and American Associations for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance; and other organizations for the advancement of physical fitness and amateur sports. He served as president of the Illinois Association in 1981. He attended four Summer Olympic Games: Munich, West Germany (1972), Montreal, Canada (1976), Los Angeles, U.S.A. (1984) and Atlanta, U.S.A. (1996).

Roger and D.D. moved to Wheaton, IL, in 1968, and to Venice, FL in 1995. In Florida they were members of the Waterford Golf Club. They visited Europe many times.

Roger is survived by daughter, Bernadette Manuel of Bloomington, IL; son, Eric (Lisa) Manuel of St. Charles, IL; sister, Judith (Bob) Lambert of Fishers, IN; three grandsons; four nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife D.D.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the St. Charles Moose Lodge, 2250 W. Lincoln Highway, St. Charles, IL. Services will be private. Burial will be at the Sarasota, FL, National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roger's name to the United States Olympic & Paralympic Foundation; the Athletic Scholarship fund of Glenbard South High School, C/O Athletic Director, 23 W 200 Butterfield Rd., Glen Ellyn, IL, 60137; the Athletic Scholarship fund of Glenbard West High School, C/O Athletic Director, 670 Crescent Blvd., Glen Ellyn, IL, 60137; or a charity of donor's choice. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Sarasota, FL.