Harold Wilson

Dec. 15, 1951 - June 17, 2022

Harold Wilson, 70 passed away on June 17, 2022. He was the son of Albert and Vennetta Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at the chapel in Roselawn Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022.

