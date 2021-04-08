Harry James Hurst

Harry was born November 24, 1935 in Charleston, IL and was the son of Robert J. and Maxine A. (James) Hurst. Harry was a graduate of Charleston High School and was a member of the Loxa Presbyterian Church. He married Sonja Weger on February 26, 1955 in Tulsa, OK and they have celebrated 66 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Sonja, Harry is survived by his daughters: Tami McElwee and her significant other, Donnie Davis of Charleston and Connie Mahoney and husband, Jack of Hermosa Beach, CA; five grandchildren: Dr. Anjali Mahoney and husband, Mustapha Sarboute, Courtney Garza and husband, Martin, Cole McElwee and wife, Megan, Logan Hurst, and Mason Hurst; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Hurst and wife, Debbie of Buncombe, IL; a sister, Joyce Williams and husband, John of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Hurst.