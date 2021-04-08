CHARLESTON — Harry James Hurst, age 85, passed away peacefully at his rural Charleston home on Monday, April 5, 2021. There are no services planned at this time.
Harry was born November 24, 1935 in Charleston, IL and was the son of Robert J. and Maxine A. (James) Hurst. Harry was a graduate of Charleston High School and was a member of the Loxa Presbyterian Church. He married Sonja Weger on February 26, 1955 in Tulsa, OK and they have celebrated 66 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Sonja, Harry is survived by his daughters: Tami McElwee and her significant other, Donnie Davis of Charleston and Connie Mahoney and husband, Jack of Hermosa Beach, CA; five grandchildren: Dr. Anjali Mahoney and husband, Mustapha Sarboute, Courtney Garza and husband, Martin, Cole McElwee and wife, Megan, Logan Hurst, and Mason Hurst; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Harold Hurst and wife, Debbie of Buncombe, IL; a sister, Joyce Williams and husband, John of Charleston; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Hurst.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view Harry's complete obituary or to leave condolences for his family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.