MATTOON — Harry L. Rawlings, Jr. age 79 of Mattoon, IL passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Odd-Fellow Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, Friday, February 19, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Harry was born on January 12, 1942 in Mattoon, IL to the late Harry L., Sr., and Mary M. (Oakley) Rawlings. He is survived by two devoted daughters: Rhonda L. Walk and husband Keith of Lerna, IL, Pamela S. Good and husband Dennis of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Colette L. Foreman and fiance Michael Cunningham of Springfield, IL, Drake R. Gutzler of Mattoon, IL; two great-great granddaughters: Josephine and Eleanor of Springfield, IL; four brothers: Ronnie Rawlings and wife Pat of Mattoon, IL, Dennis Rawlings and significant other Dori Lane of Mattoon, IL, Jim Rawlings and wife Debbie of Neoga, IL, Roger Rawlings and wife Lynn of Mattoon, IL; three sisters: Linda Whitford and husband Don of Mattoon, IL, Marge Harl of Mattoon, IL, Brenda Anderson and husband Dennis of Mattoon, IL. He is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, David Harl.
Harry was employed by Meadow Gold as a jug handler in Mattoon, IL. He was a member of Mattoon Moose Lodge 803, National Rifle Association (NRA), and Windsor Gun Club. Harry spent his time fishing, hunting, playing pool, all while enjoying a nice cold beer. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan and was ecstatic to see them win the 2016 World Series.
Above all, Harry was the ultimate doting father to his two girls, whom he greatly adored. He dedicated his life to his daughters and always had their best interest at heart. He was a great man, loving father, brother, and friend.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.