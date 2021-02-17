Harry L. Rawlings, Jr.

Harry was born on January 12, 1942 in Mattoon, IL to the late Harry L., Sr., and Mary M. (Oakley) Rawlings. He is survived by two devoted daughters: Rhonda L. Walk and husband Keith of Lerna, IL, Pamela S. Good and husband Dennis of Mattoon, IL; two grandchildren: Colette L. Foreman and fiance Michael Cunningham of Springfield, IL, Drake R. Gutzler of Mattoon, IL; two great-great granddaughters: Josephine and Eleanor of Springfield, IL; four brothers: Ronnie Rawlings and wife Pat of Mattoon, IL, Dennis Rawlings and significant other Dori Lane of Mattoon, IL, Jim Rawlings and wife Debbie of Neoga, IL, Roger Rawlings and wife Lynn of Mattoon, IL; three sisters: Linda Whitford and husband Don of Mattoon, IL, Marge Harl of Mattoon, IL, Brenda Anderson and husband Dennis of Mattoon, IL. He is preceded in death by one brother-in-law, David Harl.