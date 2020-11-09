Harvey Keith Dunn, Jr.

In 1970 Harvey began employment with Eisner Food Stores where he worked for ten years. Walkers Food Stores in both Charleston and Mattoon then employed him for the next twenty years. He began at East Side Village Market, part of Walker's Super Foods, at 960 18th Street in Charleston, Illinois. He was a Frozen Foods Manager, and later the Home Delivery Manager who diligently located homes requiring grocery service. Many will remember Harvey as a humble, caring, soft-spoken gentleman who brought groceries to their home while continually going the extra mile to deliver not only excellent service but in the doing thereof did so with attentiveness, empathy, kindness and a smile. Harvey joined the West Side Walker's Super Foods store in Mattoon for only one month before a foot injury ended his employment there. But after seven foot surgeries Harvey wanted to keep working. For three years Harvey was employed with the Lake Land College Food Service followed by seven years of employment at JC Penney's before his retirement on March 2, 2016. Harvey's entire life was marked with much determination, perseverance, a humble gentleness, and sincere kindness and respect for each one he served.