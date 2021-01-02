Hazel L. Fuller

Hazel was born on December 6, 1929 in Cumberland County to the late Noble G. and Leota I. (Cordes) Soliday. She married George F. Fuller on January 25, 1948 at the Toledo United Methodist Church in Toledo, IL. He passed away on December 10, 1979. Hazel is survived by three children: Dan Fuller of Christiansburg, VA; Nancy Reese and husband Joe of Champaign, IL; Kathy Rardin and husband Steve of Monticello, IL; five grandchildren: Nicole Ingle and husband Chris of Cloverdale, VA; Gwenn Quintin and husband Richard of Christiansburg, VA; Michael Reese and wife Sarah of Urbandale, IA; Erin Grgurich and husband Rich of Mahomet, IL; Chris Rardin and wife Olivia of Whiteheath, IL; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Dorothy McElravy of Toledo, IL. She is preceded in death by one grandson, David Fuller; one brother and sister-in-law, Leroy Soliday and wife Betty; and one sister Charlotte Carrell; and one brother-in-law, Bill McElravy.