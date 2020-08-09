Heather Leah Creek-Hopkins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DANSVILLE - Heather Creek-Hopkins passed away at DePaul Hospital in Saint Louis on August 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan Hopkins and his two sons Jaxon and Jonathon; Her father and mother, Robert and Roberta Creek; and her brother Justice Creek and sister Jennifer Creek.

Heather Leah Creek was born May 16, 1975 to Robert and Roberta Creek in Danville, IL. She attended grade school and high school in Charleston, IL. She was active in school with track, cheerleading, and band. She graduated with honors from both Charleston High School in 1993 and from Eastern IL University in 1997.

She married Ryan Hopkins in November of 2019. She was excited about her new role as a wife to Ryan and stepmother to Jaxon and Jonathon who she adored.

Heather had a passion for her career in human resources and enjoyed challenges. She believed in paying life forward which was demonstrated by donating her organs to four different recipients. She was a loving and caring person who enjoyed life and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service for immediate family will be held at the American Legion in Mattoon, IL on Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00PM to 3:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mid-America Transplant (a not-for-profit organization) 1110 Highlands Plaza Dr. Suite 110 St. Louis, MO 63110.