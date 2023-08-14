GREENUP — Helen Irene Hughes, 99, passed away on Friday August 11, 2023, in the Cumberland Rehab & Health Care Center in Greenup, IL.
Memorials are suggested to Camp New Hope.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 16, 2023, in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 15, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM, also in the funeral home.
For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.
