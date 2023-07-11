NEOGA — Helen Janet Ponder Short passed away peacefully at 1:08 AM Monday, July 10, 2023, in her Neoga, IL, home at the age of 108.

Memorial Services will be held Monday July 17, 2023, at 11:00 AM at the United Presbyterian Church in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until service time also at the church. Burial will be in Neoga Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Neoga United Presbyterian Church 704 Locust Ave. Neoga, IL, 62447 or The Neoga History Room, C/O City Of Neoga 533 Chestnut Ave. Neoga, IL, 62447.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to at www.swengel-odell.com.