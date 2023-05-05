Oct. 2, 1934 - May 3, 2023

MATTOON — Helen Louise Dowling, age 88, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 1:40 AM, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.

A memorial service in Helen's honor will be held at 10:00 AM, May 9, 2023, at First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL; Pastor Steve Morgan will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Mound Cemetery in Charleston, IL. The visitation will be held Monday evening, May 8, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938.

Helen was born on October 2, 1934, in Arcola, IL, to the late Dillard C. and Agnes L. (Martin) Osborne. She married Edward D. Dowling on June 12, 1955, at the First Christian Church in Mattoon, IL; he survives and resides in Mattoon, IL.

Other survivors include her two sons: Gary R. Dowling and wife Debra of Austin, TX, Andrew N. Dowling of Mattoon, IL; six grandchildren: Devon M. Detmers and husband Dr. Justin of Grand Ledge, MI, Christopher B. Dowling and wife Melissa of Round Rock, TX, Jordan W. Dowling of Mattoon, IL, Reagan A. Honn and husband Jarrick of Mattoon, IL, Corinne Dowling and fiance Tony Dryslewski of Verona, WI, Dennis H. Dowling III of Charleston, IL; six great-grandchildren: Violet Q., Leo L., Cora L. Detmers of Grand Ledge, MI, Lincoln R. and Rooney J. Dowling of Round Rock, TX, and Liam C. Dowling of Mattoon, IL.

Helen was a member of the First Christian Church in Mattoon, IL. In her younger years, Helen was a devoted wife and selfless mother. She was an active Leader in Cub Scouts and PTA in Mattoon. As the years passed and her children were grown, Helen kept herself busy with various positions with local businesses of Mattoon, IL. She worked at radio station WLBH, served as a realtor at McCrocklin Insurance and Real Estate Agency, Consolidated Communications, and business manager at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA. Active within the community, Helen was instrumental in bringing Mattoon Bagelfest into fruition, an event that brought all walks of life together for many years to come. She was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.), a talented dancer, and master quilter. Her quilts were a true piece of art and registered within the state of Illinois.

Helen, lovingly known as Mimi, was deeply loved by her grandchildren. They were the light of her life, and she will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.