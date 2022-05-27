March 14, 1943 - May 26, 2022

MATTOON — Helen May Ayers, age 79, of Mattoon, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 3521 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, with Dr. John Calio officiating. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Helen was born on March 14, 1943, in Charleston, the daughter of Neal and Geraldine (Guyette) Hutton. She married James "Jim" Ayers on March 27, 1966.

Survivors include her loving husband of 56-years, James "Jim" Ayers of Mattoon, IL; son, Corde (Gloria) Ayers of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Carisa Ayers of Collinsville, IL, and Gaven Ayers of Mattoon, IL; brother, Al (Kay) Walters of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Norma Schnell; and brother, Charlie Walters.

Helen was employed as a receptionist at the Journal Gazette where she retired from after many years of dedicated service. She was a devoted member of the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon. Helen will be remembered for her sassy personality; she never knew a stranger. Helen was an avid Illini sports fan. She enjoyed going to stock car races and especially enjoyed watching her son BMX race. Helen was a devoted homemaker who cherished spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon and Community Home Care in Sullivan for the loving care they provided.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.