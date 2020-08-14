CHARLESTON - Herbert Daniel Callahan, age 78, of San Antonio, TX passed away Wednesday evening, August 6th, 2020 at Ann's Place (Private Care Home) in San Antonio, TX.
Herb was born in Charleston IL on September 18, 1941 the son of John Joseph and Geneva C (Talbott) Callahan.
He was a 1959 graduate of Charleston High School and served 4 years in the United States Navy.
Herb is survived by one brother Patrick Callahan and wife Maxine of Paris IL and two sisters Ann Hartley of Palm Harbor, FL and Mary Taylor and husband Dewey of Charleston,IL and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Christina Sims.
Burial will be in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.
