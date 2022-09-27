March 13, 1929 - Sept. 25, 2022

MATTOON — Hilda Lee Alms, age 93, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Mattoon Healthcare.

As per her wishes, no services are planned. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Hilda was born on March 13, 1929 outside of Lerna, the daughter of Charles E. Jenkins and Clara E. (Starwalt) Jenkins. She married Everett Alms on March 28, 1948. He preceded her in death on November 6, 2012.

Survivors include her three children: Dixie Alms of Juneau, AK, David (Jonnie) Alms of Mattoon, IL, and Brad (Kathy) Alms of Mattoon, IL; 12 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Suzanne Jenkins, sister and brother-in-law, Velma and Don Spence, and sister and brothers-in-law, Jessie Snyder, Otto Turner and Robert Snyder.

For many years, Hilda stayed at home to raise her children. When all her children were in school, she started her work career at Meadow Gold Dairies. After a few years, she moved to Sears Catalog Sales. A number of years later, she went to work at the Association of Commerce. She ended her work career with many years at the Board of Education in Mattoon Unit 2 School District. Hilda attended First Baptist Church of Mattoon after her husband passed away in 2012. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the First Baptist Church in Mattoon or Lincolnland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.