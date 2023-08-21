Sept. 14, 1938 - Aug. 17, 2023

GRANITE CITY — Homer Earl Russell, age 84, of Granite City, IL, formerly of Sullivan, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 9:31 PM at St. Louis University Hospital.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 25, 2023, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend T.L. Smith and Reverend Shine Doughty will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Neoga Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. The visitation will be held Thursday evening, August 24, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Homer was born on September 14, 1938, in Neoga, IL to the late Homer Ellsworth and Doris Lucille (Ferguson) Russell. He married the love of his life, Joyce Cecilia Webb on July 17, 1981, in Charleston, IL.

Together they shared a son, Christopher T. Russell of Collinsville, IL; stepson, Kenneth A. Webb of TX; stepdaughters: Alani Star of Merritt, FL, Karla Remidgi of Hilton Head, SC; other survivors include two brothers: Ronald L. Russell and wife Janice of Mattoon, IL, and David L. Russell of Latitz, PA. He is preceded in death by his brother, Richard E. Russell; and beloved canine companion, Cesar.

Homer honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1961 until 1964. He was a member of Mattoon VFW Post #4325 and The American Legion in Windsor, IL.

He was a member of Grace Pointe Apostolic Church in Granite City, IL, former member of Community Christian Church in Tamarac, FL, and Fellowship Christian Church of God of Sullivan, IL. He leaned greatly on his faith throughout his life.

Homer was the former Owner and operator of Russell Stables in Sullivan, IL. Prior to that, he was an employee of Moultrie County Beacon in Sullivan, IL, Hudson Construction, Inc., Illinois Consolidated Telephone, and the Nickel Plate Railroad.

Homer was a member of American Quarter Horse Association, Arabian Horse Association, Lincoln Land Carriage Club, Signal Journeyman, and IBEW Union #399.

An avid horseman, Homer loved being around and caring for horses. This was a passion he shared with his son, Christopher, who shows and trains performance horses. Homer traveled all over the country to support his son at his competitions. The pride he had in his son was evident and he loved nothing more than to tell someone how proud he was of Christopher.

Homer leaves a legacy defined by family, love, purpose, and fulfillment.

Memorial in Homer's honor may be made to American Quarter Horse Association, 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, TX 79104.

