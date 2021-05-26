MATTOON — Hoover Bertram Kelley Jr. On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Hoover Bertram "Pat" Kelley Jr., our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone he met, left this world and was welcomed into heaven with his wife Barb. Hoover was born on October 10, 1936, son of Hoover B. Kelley and Mary E. (Ashworth) Kelley.

He married Barb Tomer on July 2, 1955 and enjoyed over 63 wonderful years of marriage. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2018.

Hoover joined the Navy right out of high school, married Barb and ended up serving his time in Japan. Once out, he went to Eastern Illinois University and received his BS in English. After graduation, he started his lifelong career in insurance. Talk came easy to Hoover and he would dazzle his clients with humor and stories (some true, some not and always embellished). He was a true showman at heart, performing in many local plays and was routinely asked to be MC at numerous events.