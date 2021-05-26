MATTOON — Hoover Bertram Kelley Jr. On Sunday, May 23, 2021, Hoover Bertram "Pat" Kelley Jr., our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone he met, left this world and was welcomed into heaven with his wife Barb. Hoover was born on October 10, 1936, son of Hoover B. Kelley and Mary E. (Ashworth) Kelley.
He married Barb Tomer on July 2, 1955 and enjoyed over 63 wonderful years of marriage. She preceded him in death on December 7, 2018.
Hoover joined the Navy right out of high school, married Barb and ended up serving his time in Japan. Once out, he went to Eastern Illinois University and received his BS in English. After graduation, he started his lifelong career in insurance. Talk came easy to Hoover and he would dazzle his clients with humor and stories (some true, some not and always embellished). He was a true showman at heart, performing in many local plays and was routinely asked to be MC at numerous events.
It was a joy to be around Hoover. He had a quick wit, fabulous sense of humor, loved to laugh and always had a new joke. He was also very artistic, drawing renditions of all the family members and creating stories pertaining to their lives (most were embarrassing). He was extremely supportive of his wife, children and grandchildren in every aspect of their lives. He served on many boards and committees throughout his life making him a familiar face around town. He was genuine, loving, hardworking and always ready to help. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include sons: Kris (Joy) Kelley, Brad (Crystal) Kelley and daughter, Lori (Paul) Yousif; grandchildren: Kirsten (Matt) Primozic, Colin Kelley, Sarah Yousif, Anna Yousif and Patty Ann Kelley; great grandchildren: Nico Primozic and Cameron Primozic.
A celebration of Hoover's life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Parish Center and go to 5:00 p.m. All are welcome.
Memorial donations in Hoover's honor may be given to Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center or Lincolnland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
