We are sad to share that Howard Daniel Reagin, 91, passed away on February 27, 2022, in San Leandro CA.

There will be a graveside service held at the Dodge Grove Cemetery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, there will be a no host gathering at the Honey Bee Café, at 319 N. Logan St., for all who would like to attend.