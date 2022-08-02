Aug. 11, 1930 - Feb. 27, 2022
We are sad to share that Howard Daniel Reagin, 91, passed away on February 27, 2022, in San Leandro CA.
There will be a graveside service held at the Dodge Grove Cemetery on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, there will be a no host gathering at the Honey Bee Café, at 319 N. Logan St., for all who would like to attend.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.