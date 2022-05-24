Howard Hill

Sept. 3, 1942 - May 20, 2022

MATTOON — Howard Richard Hill Jr., age 79, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Howard was born on September 3, 1942, in Pennsylvania, the son of Howard Richard Hill and Vivian (Wolf) Hill. He married Marsha Hoots on March 25, 1978.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha; step-children: Shane Moutray of Mattoon, IL, and Shelly Moutray of Mattoon, IL; grandchildren: Bryan, Ashley, Jesse, Alan (Sydney), Joshua, and Charles; great-grandchildren: Esmerelda, Emelina, and Lucian; and several nieces and nephews.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shawn Hill; two sisters and one brother.

Howard never knew a stranger, and he liked everyone he met. He was always willing to help his neighbors with anything they needed. Howard loved his wife. Howard and his wife owned a delivery service business together in California until they retired and chose to move back to Illinois to be closer to their family. Howard also loved cars, and in particular, corvettes. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.