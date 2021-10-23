ARTHUR — Howard Lewis Ramsey, age 87, of Arthur, died 3:50 p.m. Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Arthur Home in Arthur. Howard was born May 16, 1934 in Casey, IL, the son of Lewis and Crystal Orndorff Ramsey. He was united in marriage to Iris Schiver in Casey on May 21, 1954.

Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Iris Ramsey of Arthur; son, Michael Ramsey and wife Beth of Wagoner, OK; daughter, Diana McIlvane and husband Mark of Naperville, IL; grandsons: Steven Ramsey and wife Erin of Mounds, OK; Matthew McIlvane and wife Megan of Coal City, Il/Salzburg, Austria; granddaughter, Breandan Ramsey of Sapulpa, OK; great-grandchildren: Mason and Mila McIlvane and Jack, Olive, and Huck Lewis Ramsey; brother, Wayne Ramsey and wife DeAnn of Casey; sisters: Marlene Brandenburg and husband Theron, and Connie Beasley both of Casey; and many loved nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded by his parents; and brother, Harold Maurice Ramsey; and brother-in-law, Paul Beasley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 East Illinois St., where there will be visitation one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Jill Bunker, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Washington Street Cemetery in Casey. In addition, visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 26, at the Shrader Funeral Home, 431 South Vine St. Arthur.

Howard was a member of the Arthur United Methodist where he enjoyed serving drinks of tea, water, and lemonade at the Community Meal. He also liked shopping for groceries that were later used in the Community Meal.

Howard was a compassionate servant leader always consistent to his values. He coached baseball through the Arthur Little League, ran the concession stand, and maintained the ball diamonds. His early passions included baseball and hunting while later in life he played golf. Howard was a soft spoken and compassionate man throughout his life.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthur United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hilligossshraderfh.com.