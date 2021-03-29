NEOGA — Howard Russell Ingram Jr., age 75, of Neoga passed away at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Funeral services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Loper officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Howard was born on December 18, 1945 in Montrose, Illinois the son of Howard Russell Sr. and Almeda (McGhee) Ingram. He married Linda Hensley on December 24, 1964. She survives.

Other survivors include his son, Larry (Patty) Ingram of Toledo, IL; grandchildren: Nicole Willis and Carrie Willis; great-grandchildren: Kenneth Willis, Vanessa Fuller and Kenzi Fuller, Steven Lane Jr. and Frankie-Dean Lane.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Norma Boswell.