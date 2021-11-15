MATTOON — Howard W. "Bill" Garman, Jr., age 60 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 11:07 AM, November 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana-Champaign, IL.

The funeral service in his honor will be held at noon, Friday, November 19, 2021 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938; Pastor Tim Froese will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Bill was born on January 31, 1961 in St. Louis, MO to the late Howard W. SR., and Mary E. (Esche) Garman. He married Janice L. Bevis on December 10, 1983; she preceded him in death on December 13, 2017. He later married May E. Harris on January 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife, May Garman of Mattoon, IL; one daughter, Amanda J. Atkinson and husband Gerald of Fishers, IN; three step-children: Catherine L. Harris of Chestertown, MD, Gregory A. Harris of Sudlersville, MD, Kelly M. Payton and husband Caleb of Hartly, DE; four grandchildren: Isabel, Kellen, and Quinn Atkinson of Fishers, IN, Kendell Harris of Sudlersville, MD; five sisters: Linda Garman-Rush of Neelyville, MO, Debbie Schumacher and husband Paul of Mattoon, IL, Mary-Beth Suchevits and husband Richard of Uniontown, PA, Pam Swinford and husband Craig of Arthur, IL, Suzy Edwards of Arthur, IL; his apprentice and favorite neighbor, Wyatt Webb of Mattoon, IL; and many friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his adoptive father, Lloyd Dean.

Bill was employed at Vesuvius in Charleston, IL as an electrician for almost twenty years. A man of great faith, Bill loved attending church at First Apostolic Church of Arthur, IL. Not only was he a devout long-time member, but also the volunteer handy man.

He was a Board Member of Metropolitan Owners Club of North America, member of Hoosier Met Club, and proud owner of a 1961 Nash Metropolitan car. He adored his grandchildren and the time spent with his daughter, always seeking to do something fun.

Bill will be remembered for his animations and wicked sense of humor. He will be remembered by many and missed by all.

