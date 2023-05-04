Oct. 27, 1941 - May 2, 2023

MATTOON — Howard W. Briggerman, 81, of Mattoon, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home, Mattoon.

His funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Drummond Cemetery, rural Neoga. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Howard was born October 27, 1941, in Charleston, son of Don and Lucille J. (Scholer) Briggerman. He married Carol Sue Gehrke in 2000 at the East Harrison Street Church of God; she survives.

Also surviving are his daughters: Linda (Roy) Dare and Regina (Michael) Cravens, all of Charleston; step-children: Christopher (Michelle) Clark and Jacquelyn (Brian) Boomer, all of Bethany; two brothers: Lawrence Briggerman of Mattoon, and Herman (Mary) Briggerman of Kentucky. Eight grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Howard retired from Kern Manufacturing. He was a member of East Harrison Street Church of God. Howard enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, dancing, music, and singing.