July 13, 1946 - June 29, 2022

MATTOON — Howard W. Nibbe, age 75 of Mattoon, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A visitation in his honor will be held Thursday evening, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. A burial will take place at a later date.

Howard was born on July 13, 1946, in Central City, NE, to the late Herman W. and Matie M. (Joblinski) Nibbe. He married Joyce I. Vandeveer on February 10, 1995, in Macon County, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Nibbe of Mattoon, IL; two stepchildren: Vanessa D. Cornwell of Mattoon, IL, Curtis R. Cornwell and wife Morgan of Mattoon, IL; three step-grandchildren: Mia J., Stella A., Trevin R. Cornwell, all of Mattoon, IL; three brothers; and three sisters.

He is preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

Howard honorably served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he became the owner and operator of A&A Appliance in Danville, IL, and later retired from Flauger Appliance in Decatur, IL. He was a member of the American Legion in Mattoon, IL.

In his younger years, Howard enjoyed playing golf. However, his most memorable moments were spent with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren and his dog Molly. They were the light of his life, and he will be greatly missed by all.

Memorials in Howard's honor may be made to The Apostolic Center, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL 61938.

