GREENUP — Hugh Ryland Eubank, 81 of Greenup, IL passed away on the evening of Monday, April 12, 2021 with his family at his side. He had a long battle with Alzheimer's and suffered a stroke in recent days.

Services will be held at Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup IL. The visitation will be from 12:00 noon - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Burial will be in the Greenup Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings will be needed.

Hugh was born November 10, 1939 to Ralph and Elizabeth (Larrabee) Eubank in Effingham, IL. Hugh grew up in Greenup, graduated from Cumberland High School (Class of '57) and Eastern Illinois University in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Carole Sue Wade, on August 28, 1960.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, son David (Julie) Eubank of Greenup and daughter Lisa (Jeffery) Dunn of Hermitage TN; grandchildren: Logan (Ashleigh) Eubank, Emily (Aaron) Bernasconi, Katie (Shawn) Gruning, Eric (Hannah) Dunn, Lauter (Derick) Ghast, Elias Eubank; and great-grandchildren: Ryland Dunn, Eleanor Bernasconi, Evie Mae Eubank and Winnie Rey Dunn. Hugh is survived by his sister Laura (Jim) Allison of Oklahoma City, OK. He was preceded in death by his son Daniel Eubank; his parents; and sisters: Barbara Eubank and Debbie Driessen.