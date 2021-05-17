CHARLESTON — Ian Michael Ringuette, age 34, passed from this life to a better one on May 11, 2021 at his home in Charleston. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 4:00–6:00 p.m., at Adams Funeral Chapel.

Ian was born on January 2, 1987 in Seattle, Washington, but grew up mainly in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Charleston Food Pantry and mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Ian was a graduate of Charleston High School and later attended college at Lake Land College and Eastern Illinois University. His many interests included drawing, writing poetry and prose, video gaming, and especially playing the drums at which he was particularly adept. He had a nearly lifelong admiration for the comedy of George Carlin and Carlin's focus on the humor in the language and words we use, hoping that he might one day be a comedy writer. He was clever and smart, kind and loyal, funny and sharp-witted. He had a heart full of light and love and a beautiful mind.

Ian was a talented and skilled professional cook, working at such restaurants as Dirty's Bar and Grill in Charleston and the Firefly Grill in Effingham, IL.