CHARLESTON — Iola Bell Garner "Pug," 91, of Charleston, IL, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston, IL.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston, IL, with Pastor Tom Skinner presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time at the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Cemetery.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the Charleston Providence Separate Baptist Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Iola was born September 2, 1930, in Ashmore, IL, the daughter of Edward and Sylvia (Enlow) Braden. She married Ernest Wright "Ernie" Garner on November 1, 1951, in Charleston, IL, and he preceded her in death on November 30, 2012.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol (Mike) Walters of Charleston, IL; two sons, Ernest E. (Julie) Garner of Memphis, TN, and Mark Garner of Charleston, IL; 18 grandchildren; 50-plus great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Braden; sister, Sylvia Montgomery; and two sons-in-law, Tony (Jana) Warner, and Keith Rentfro.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two daughters: Nancy Warner, and Kathy Rentfro; two granddaughters: Amanda Sanders, and Leslie Warner; two brothers: Jake Braden, and Carl Cahoon; and three sisters: Freda Warren, Jo Cougill; and twin sister, Viola Waggle.

Iola was a member of the Charleston Providence Separate Baptist Church. She enjoyed her time woodworking, crocheting, and embroidering. With her skills she loved making gifts for her children and grandchildren. Iola will be dearly missed.

