Aug. 3, 1934 - June 25, 2023

ARTHUR — Iris Elaine Ramsey, age 88, of Arthur died at 12:15 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Eberhardt Village in Arthur. Iris was born August 3, 1934, in Casey, IL, the daughter of John C. and Essie Smith Schiver. She was united in marriage to Howard Lewis Ramsey in Casey on May 21, 1954, he preceded her in death on October 21, 2021.

Iris is survived by her son, Michael Ramsey and wife Beth of Wagoner, OK; daughter, Diana McIlvane and husband Mark of Plainfield, IL; granddaughter, Breandan Ramsey of Sapulpa, OK; grandsons: Steven Ramsey and wife Erin of Mounds, OK; and Matthew McIlvane and wife Megan of Coal City, IL/San Diego, CA; great-grandchildren,:Jack, Olive Elaine, and Huck Lewis Ramsey and Mason and Mila McIlvane; brother, David Schiver and wife Bernie of Martinsville, IL; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Iris was preceded by her parents; husband, Howard Ramsey; brother, Eugene Schiver; and sister, Francis Dickinson.

Visitation services will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S Vine St, Arthur, IL. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at Arthur United Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St, Arthur, IL. A luncheon will be served following the funeral service. Burial services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Washington Street Cemetery in Casey, IL.

Iris was a dedicated worker to the Arthur Nursing Home for 30-plus years as a nurse's aide and Activity Director. She was a member of the Arthur United Methodist Church where she was a Board Member, helped with Wednesday evening, community meals, God's Closet, Vacation Bible School, and Crafty Crafters. She also helped with the Wednesday After School Youth program.

Memorials are suggested to the Arthur United Methodist Church.

